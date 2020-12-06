FOLLOWING Easyjet’s controversial change in luggage allowance, Jet2 has pledged to continue its passenger-friendly policy.

The Leeds-based firm claims it will NOT change its on-board baggage rules after Easyjet recently emulated Ryanair’s charging policy.

The Irish airline has long had additional charges for second carry-on bags, but Jet2 has promised it has no plans to introduce similar policies when flights resume later this month.

With 10 UK bases and flights to many holiday destinations, it hopes to reintroduce some services in time for Christmas, following COVID-related cancellations.

Jet2 passengers will not be charged for a large cabin bag and will continue to benefit from two pieces of free hand luggage, whether the service is flight-only or part of a holiday.

In addition to a piece of hand luggage weighing no more than 10kg and no larger than 56cm x 45cm x 25cm (including wheels and handles) customers can carry a small personal item that can be placed underneath the seat in front of them.

Jet2 claims this means passengers can pack up to four times as much into their hand luggage when compared with some other airlines.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customer feedback tells us loud and clear that they really value our friendly hand luggage policy, which enables them to pack more into their cabin baggage without having to pay extra.”