ANDALUCIA has counted just 366 new coronavirus cases Wednesday in the lowest daily figure since early August.

According to the Junta, the daily infection rate has not been so low since August 12, when 306 cases were detected.

The 366 cases detected Wednesday is also 68 fewer than Tuesday and almost 1,000 (986) fewer than seven days ago.

Today’s numbers have seen a dramatic drop in the cumulative incidence rate in Andalucia, which now sits at 169.9 cases per 100,000 people.

It is far below the 250 benchmark considered by the Ministry of Health to denote a ‘very high risk’ of coronavirus contagion.

Meanwhile, 37 people lost their lives to the virus in the region in the past 24 hours.

While it is four more deaths than Tuesday, it is 50 less than the same day last week, suggesting a steady decline.

Granada saw the most deaths Wednesday with 17, followed by Cordoba with six, Malaga with four, Jaen and Sevilla with three each, Huelva with two and Almeria and Cadiz both with one.

In Andalucia hospitals, the number of coronavirus patients has reduced by 12 in the past 24 hours and by 464 over the past seven days.

There are now a total of 1,534 COVID-19 sufferers in hospitals across the region, of which 337 are in intensive care (ICU).

The number of patients in ICUs in Andalucia has dropped by three since Tuesday and by 67 in the past week.