THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced that they will bring the curfew forward by two hours.

From Thursday, December 10, the curfew will begin at 10pm and end at 6am the next day.

This will stay in place until at least December 21.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, President Francina Armengol said the measure ‘serves to combat the growth in coronavirus cases’ as ‘the situation is getting worse in Mallorca’.

At present, the COVID-19 incidence rate over 14 days stands at 260 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Armengol said this figure is ‘worrying’ and ‘shows an upward trend in infections’ since the rate stood at 198 last week.

Under this new measure, bars and restaurants must close at 10pm.

All those that live on the island will be unable to leave their homes during the curfew unless for a justified reason such as an emergency.

Armengol also announced that the use of the indoors of bars and restaurants in Lloseta, Soller, Sa Pobla and Muro would be prohibited until December 21.

She said: “These areas have been targeted as having a very high incidence rate and we predict that it will continue to rise.”

These two measures had previously been rolled out in Ibiza for several weeks.

According to Balearic Health Minister Patricia Gomez, both had yielded ‘spectacular results ‘, with the number of COVID-19 cases declining considerably on the island.