THE spokesperson for Ciudadanos (Cs) in Valencia has called for €4.5 million to be injected into reforming public housing estates.

Mamen Peris said many homes have been damaged over the years or are in need of ‘urgent improvements and repairs to guarantee basic living conditions.’

She also criticised the ‘ineffectiveness’ of Valencia’s second in command Ruben Martinez Dalmau to resolve issues related to housing – such as illegal occupation, which has become a growing problem in the province.

“The Council allows almost 1,400 homes of Valencian public estate to be occupied, preventing access to decent housing for those who really need it and who do meet the legal requirements for it,” added Peris.

Peris also recalled the Ciudadanos proposal for an emergency housing telephone number to report instances of illegal occupation and other related matters.