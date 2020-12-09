A BRITISH thief was rumbled by an off-duty Guardia Civil agent when he tried to leave a Torrevieja bar with stolen cash and alcohol.

Bail was denied to the 35-year-old Brit and his 31.year-old Spanish partner in crime, who both have an extensive record of similar crimes.

A chase on foot saw the crooks throw away a backpack crammed with tools used to break into the bar, as well as masks and gloves.

The incident happened at 5.35am on November 26 at a bar just around the corner from the Guardia barracks in Torrevieja.

The Guardia agent was rolling up for the start of his shift when he spotted the duo outside the bar clutching money and spirit bottles.

He shouted at the men to stop but they fled on foot, as the agent chased them and called in the incident to his colleagues.

One of the thieves was caught but then started attacking the off-duty agent, who was joined by a colleague to restrain the man.

The other burglar continued his escape by running through a field and then leaping over a two-metre high wall, before hiding in some bushes.

Guardia reinforcements spotted his hideout and arrested him, as he also violently resisted being brought to heel.

The two thieves carried on their angry demeanour en route to the barracks, as they tried to assault the agents again.

The men also threatened the agents that once they were released, they ‘would go looking for them’.

Charges against the jailed duo include robbery, resisting arrest, disobeying orders from a Guardia agent, and making threats.