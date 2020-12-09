NIGHTLIFE businesses that were forced to shut in mid-August in the Valencian Community due to pandemic restrictions can now resume trading.

As the Olive Press reported on December 4, the regional government struck a deal with nightlife associations to reopen this week.

The Wednesday(December 9) proclamation in the Valencian Gazette now formalises the arrangement with immediate effect.

All nightlife licences have been amended for traders to function as daytime bars and restaurants.

All premises will have to observe the 30% indoor capacity rule and dancing is prohibited.

Late bars can now open between noon and midnight, with clubs opening later at 5.00pm.

The Fotur nightlife hospitality association said that reopenings will realistically start from tomorrow(December 10) and certainly in time for the weekend.

They said that owners held back on getting things ready until the official Valencian proclamation, as well getting furloughed staff to return to work.