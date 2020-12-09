A DEAD body has been found on a beach in Mallorca.

The corpse was found on the shoreline of Platja Es Caragol in Santanyi yesterday evening.

The grim discovery was made by a passerby who immediately notified the police.

Guardia Civil say the individual is male, however his identity is unknown due to being in an advanced state of decomposition.

The corpse has since been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

DNA samples will also be taken to find out if the man is listed on the police’s missing person records.

Earlier this year, a body was found on La Rada beach on the Costa del Sol.

At the time of the incident, several police officers could be seen standing next to a body which had been covered in a white sheet.

A corpse was also found floating in the water in Duquesa port in January.

In an interview with the Olive Press, a couple said the corpse belonged to a British man.