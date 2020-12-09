SPECSAVERS Opticians across the Costa Blanca have teamed up to collect food donations for vulnerable people in the region.

Staff are collecting items throughout this month for the Alicante Food Bank (Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Alicante) and Brits are being asked to give generously during what can be a difficult season for some.

Lisa James, a store director at Specsavers in Guardamar, explains: ‘It’s that time of year where sadly some families will miss out on the festive cheer for various different reasons, but this year in particular the pandemic has had a devastating effect.

SPECSAVERS: Branches across Costa Blanca

That’s why the work of our local food banks and charities is such an important lifeline for so many people in our community and we’re delighted to support this incredibly worthy cause.

Studies by FESBAL (Spanish Federation of Food Banks) shows demand has increased by over 40% since the Covid 19 pandemic started.

In total, 1.8m people are being helped to feed themselves and their families.

Across Europe, the FEBA (European Food Bank Federation) survey revealed that over 85% of food banks throughout the continent continue to experience growing demand.

Branches collecting food donations are in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia.

Foodstuffs needed are full fat milk, rice, sugar, oil, drinking chocolate and canned fish such as tuna.

Donations can be left at any stores until January 5.

Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store and contact details.

Find out more about the Alicante Food Bank on their website www.bancodealimentosalicante.org