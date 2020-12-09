A 3.6 magnitude earthquake caused noticeable tremors in Granada on Tuesday.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the natural phenomenon struck at 2:38 pm.

Social media users said they felt shaking near the epicentre in Jayena and along the Granada coast in Motril.

“No personal or material damage has been registered,” reported the 112 emergency service, which said it had received four calls from concerned residents.

It comes after a succession of earthquakes or tremors over the past week in Granada.

QUAKE: Registered yesterday in Granada as 3.6 on the Richter scale

Last Wednesday saw the biggest with people reporting that their sofas had moved as a result of the seismic activity.

On Sunday there were another four earthquakes, bringing the total so far in December to 10.

But according to the experts, the activity is not out of the ordinary.

Mercedes Feriche, from the Andalusian Institute of Geophysics and Seismic Disaster Prevention at the University of Granada (UGR), told Granada Hoy last week that the city and province is a hotbed for micro-tremors and always has been.

The recent activity, ‘for now’, said Feriche, does not represent a ‘series of tremors’ that come before a huge and potentially devastating earthquake.

However because of the curfew and strict coronavirus measures, most people are at home and static, meaning earthquakes or tremors are more likely to be felt.

Granada did have an episode of a series of earthquakes in 2018. But in that year, the biggest tremor was an earthquake of magnitude 4 on October 9.

Feriche advised residents to be aware of some basic survival tips when an earthquake occurs.

“During the earthquake, if you are inside, you stay inside, and if you are outside, you stay outside,” she said.

The expert added that it is important to ‘stay calm’ and protect yourself. If you are indoors, it is key to find a strong structure to sit under or on (a table, bed) and to protect your head.

If you are outside, steer clear from buildings with awnings or attachments that could break off and injure you.