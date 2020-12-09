PHOTOS have emerged online of Queen Letizia posing for a magazine before she became part of Spain’s royal family.

The images were posted online by her former peer and fellow journalist Carme Chaparro.

Writing on Instagram she said: “What I just found sorting through the papers.”

Part of a photoshoot for ABC, Chaparro has since said she thinks the images were taken for a feature about young journalists with bright futures.

PALS: Letizia and other reporters for ABC

But the course of Letizia’s life changed drastically not long after the shoot, according to insiders.

At the end of the same year, Letizia met the then Prince of Asturias at an awards ceremony where she was working as a presenter.

Just a few days later, on November 1 2003, the Royal Palace announced the pairs engagement and the direction of Letizia’s career changed forever.