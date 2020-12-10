THERE has been upset in Spain’s National Dance Company (CND) this week as it was revealed that the newly selected prima ballerina is in a relationship with the troupe’s director.

While the choreographer, Joaquín de Luz, maintains he began his relationship with Kayoko Everhart after the decision was made, there has still been much controversy attached to the casting.

Everhart was promoted on November 5 and 12 days later sent a message to the CND dancers group chat to address her peer’s concerns, El Mundo reports.

“As some of you know, I’m in a relationship with Joaquin,” Everhart wrote.

“I’m going to leave this group so that you can speak calmly about you feelings. Feel free to contact me if you need my opinion,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Luz simply said ‘I have nothing to hide’, when questioned on his casting decision by reporters.

Everhart has been dancing with the CND company for 16 years and a principal dancer for eight.

Her new promotion will be accompanied by a 20% salary increase, a perk that director Joaquin allegedly lobbied for.

“I think an internal promotion always raises the morale of the company,” he claimed.

“In the world of dance there are many people whose career doesn’t reach where their ego reaches, so they throw stones to boycott the work of others,” he alleged.