MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of Scottish who went missing in Tenerife nearly three years ago.

Alan Jeffrey, then aged 25, vanished in June 2018 during a trip to the Spanish isle with his girlfriend.

Family in Scotland say they still have no idea what happened to the dad-of-one.

Alan has been missing for well over 2 years

Alan was due to return home to Lanarkshire with girlfriend Sarah Rae on June 10 but at the last minute Alan told her that he was going to continue his holiday with some friends while she travelled home alone.

That was the last time she saw Alan and after weeks without contact, the family reported him missing on June 26, 2018.

Police have been trying to piece together what happened to the Scot and are exploring a number of different scenarios.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “A number of officers have been working on this inquiry for some time, however, it has been challenging as we haven’t received much information so far.

“Given the passage of time, and with some of the information we have received, we cannot rule out that some harm may have come to Alan. He may have decided himself not to return home, but it is very unusual for him not to be in touch with his family for such a long period of time.

“We do know he had suggested he was planning to travel to Marbella with friends, but has not been heard from since. We remain focused on tracing him safe and well.

“If Alan himself is reading this appeal, please get in touch with your family as they are very concerned.

“We would ask anyone who may have information in relation to this enquiry to contact police via 101.”