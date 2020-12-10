THE number of daily coronavirus infections in Andalucia increased on Thursday as a further 544 cases were detected, up from the 366 recorded on Wednesday.

This rise had been expected by health experts following a considerable drop in PCR testing over the long bank holiday weekend.

However the cumulative incidence rate continues to fall sharply, from 169.9 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday to 153.9 Thursday, according to figures released by the Junta.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, 4,801 people overcame the virus across the region.

Today’s statistics will prove fundamental in deciding whether or not current restrictions will be loosened or lifted from December 12.

Junta president Juanma Moreno is meeting with the so-called committee of experts this evening, with an announcement expected at around 8pm.

Aside from epidemiological figures, the situation in the region’s hospitals will also help shape decisions.

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus patients increased by 20, to a total of 1,554, of which 331 are in intensive care units.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/DrdSNwmCuf — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 10, 2020

Conventional and ICU beds taken up by COVID have fallen considerably since their second wave peaks of 3,478 and 528 on November 9 respectively.

On average in Andalucia, 9.3% of conventional beds are occupied by coronavirus, and 19.96% of ICU beds.

At the provincial level, Malaga counted the most new cases Thursday with 130.

Sevilla followed with 104, then Cordoba with 82, Cadiz with 80, Jaen 45, Granada 42, Huelva 35 and Almeria 26.