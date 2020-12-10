THE Policia Nacional have arrested a 20-year-old man in Alicante after two women were sexually assaulted at knife-point.

The two incidents happened on Wednesday morning(December 9) in an undisclosed area of the city between 5.30 and 6.00am.

The first attack involved a 23-year-old Spanish woman.

She was about to enter her home when she was approached by the knife-brandishing Moroccan national who forced her to take her clothes off.

The man sexually assaulted her and ran off with her mobile phone.

The victim called the police and as agents arrived to help her and to cordon off the area to track down her attacker, a second incident was reported.

A passer-by phoned authorities to say that a woman was inside a car and shouting for help.

The 52-year-old Spanish victim had also been sexually assaulted and threatened with being stabbed if she did not accede to the man’s wishes.

Both women were taken to Alicante General Hospital with medics saying that one of them showed ‘clear signs’ of having been raped.

One victim had a stab wound in her thigh.

Uniformed and plain-clothed Policia Nacional agents launched a major sweep of Alicante to track down the attacker to stop him from striking again.

The man was arrested at around 11.00am and placed before the Alicante Court of Instruction.