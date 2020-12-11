EIGHT doctors from the Valencian province have made it to the top 50 list of medical specialists by Top Doctors.

The experts were recognised for their training and clinical skills and judged by their peer’s reflections on which doctor they would recommend to their own friends or family.

Additionally, they were ranked according to their patient’s feedback on wait times and care.

From a wide selection of specialisms, the top doctors in Valencia were: dermatologist Amparo Pérez Ferriols, cardiologist Joaquina Belchi Navarro, urologist Carlos Botella-Asunción, general surgeon José Carlos Silvestre Navarro, Dr. Alejandro Molina Cabeza, Dr. Ana María Segura Paños, psychiatrist María Angustias Oliveras and Pablo Martínez Pérez.

Nominations for the prestigious list were made through an open survey aimed at registered medical professionals.

In order to be eligible, doctors had to have passed an external audit and been certified.

By the time the survey closed, over 5,000 doctors had been nominated before the list of names was whittled down to just 50.

TopDoctors CEO Alberto E. Porciani: “We are proud to award these awards, especially this year, in which we find it especially important to recognize the work of the experts, for their effort and dedication in one of the most difficult years for the health system in Spain.”

In the top 50 list, the most awarded specialism was traumatology: the study of wounds and injuries caused by accidents or violence.