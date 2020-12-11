IN a year of chaos, closures and cancellations, it’s only natural parents are desperate to give their kids a Christmas that is as possible.

But amongst the Playstations and scooters that are sure to be under tree, there are some telltale signs how life has changed for youngsters in Spain.

Toymakers are now selling dolls complete with mask and offering little ones their very own ‘test kits’ to check if their toys have become infected with the virus.

A Nancy doll, one of Spain’s most beloved toys, can even be bought with a protective face mask of her own.

Famosa CEO Marie-Eve Rougeot said the mask-wearing doll had been a hit since went on sale in September

“When children face going to the doctor or having a test, they will be less anxious,” Rougeot said of the toys.

Meanwhile Science4You said they had sold more than 8,000 anti-virus lab kits since it came on the market in mid-July.

In general, toy sales have proven resilient throughout the pandemic so far.

And one of the most sought-after toys this Christmas is Lego Super Mario Adventures, a collaboration between Lego and video game company Nintendo, that lets users build real-life versions of the video game levels, like deserts and grasslands.

Baby Yoda is set to be one of the most in demand toys this year, while The Hasbro figure from Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian is also predicted to fly off shelves.

Other hot sellers include Vtech’s Kidizoom Creator Cam, MGA Entertainment’s Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise Rainbow Kitty and Spin Master’s Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers toy.