THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced that PCR tests will be mandatory for travellers arriving from mainland Spain.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, President Francina Armengol said the new measure will come into force from December 20.

Under the new rule, a negative result for coronavirus must be presented by both tourists and residents of Spain at Balearic ports and airports.

Those that fail to comply with the new measure could face a penalty of up to €3,000.

Previously, it was only tourists arriving from at risk countries that had to present their PCR tests in the region.

Armengol said: “With this measure, we want to reinforce health security to control the virus.”

Armengol explained that there will be three different categories for travellers, each with their own set of rules.

These categories are residents, tourists and those that travel to the Balearics for a justified reason.

Tourists

Foreign tourists must present a negative PCR which must be taken 72 hours before travelling.

National tourists who have travelled from a region with a COVID-19 incidence rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants must also present a negative PCR test.

Residents

Balearic residents have three options.

First, they can present a negative PCR test if away from the region for more than 72 hours.

This can be taken for free at one of 67 medical centres listed in the executive agreement.

Secondly, they can take an antigen test at the airport or port or, finally, they can undergo a ten-day quarantine in their home.

Justified travel

Residents of Spain who travel to the Balearic Islands for a justified reason must take an antigen test at the airport or port, or quarantine for ten days.

Justified travel includes coming to the Balearics for health or work reasons, caring for a vulnerable person or taking an exam that cannot be postponed.

Exemptions

Balearic residents who have returned to Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca or Menorca less than 72 hours after they left are exempt from presenting a negative PCR test.

They will however have to sign a declaration form to confirm that they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Children under the age of six years old as well as aircraft and ship crews will also be exempt.