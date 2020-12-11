STAFF at Sierra Nevada have announced the ski resort will open on Friday December 18.

It comes after the coronavirus restrictions were eased last night by the Junta president, Juanma Moreno.

The resort originally planned to open three weeks earlier but restrictions on movement between municipalities pushed back the start of the season.

Station managers will need to follow schedules and protocols established in the new de-escalation plan enforced by the government.

Staff have remained optimistic since their open date on November 28 was rescheduled due to coronavirus.

“Everything at the resort is ready,” one manager told reporters.

The luxury Pyrenees resort Baqueira-Beret was the first ski station to open in Spain this year on December 10.

To ensure social distancing on the lifts, a rule of six has been enforced in cable cars with masks mandatory for skiers when queuing.

Meanwhile, staff from Formigal, Panticosa, Cerler, Valdelinares and Javalambre have been put on ERTE due to lack of snowfall and pandemic restrictions.