TORREVIEJA’S popular Christmas carol concert is being moved indoors due to current levels of concern regarding Covid-19.

Traditionally held in the Plaza de la Constitucion, the international event usually attracts hundreds of festive followers.

The city’s Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund, admitted the event is now to be held in the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja on Monday, December 14, at 6.30pm.

POPULAR: The Carol Concert from last year

Ms Lund said: “All citizens are invited to participate in this event so that the Christmas spirit is maintained and these traditions so deeply rooted in our municipality are preserved.”

British expat, Anne Muldoon, lives nearby and has attended many of the previous carol concerts.

The 49 year-old from Consett in County Durham enthused, “The atmosphere is normally terrific and has so many people taking a break from their festive shopping.”

She admitted, “Obviously I’m disappointed as I doubt there’ll be room for everyone in the Municipal Theatre.”

Her 23 year-old son, Alex, was in reflective mood, “We must be philosophical – it’s being done for the right reasons.”

“I just hope all the measures being put in place are worth it, and we can return to normality as soon as possible.”

The public attending the event are encouraged to dress festive with Christmas motifs, as is the tradition at previous carol concerts.

It is expected that cash donations will be made by those attending to help needy families this Christmas.

Donations will go entirely to the charity, Reach Out Reach Out, also in Torrevieja.

