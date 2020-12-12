THE Costa del Sol and Gibraltar is home to many expats who, like most of us, spend their free time exploring Andalucia and looking for great experiences to do.

While there are many activities on the coast there are also some amazing days out to experience if you venture just a short distance inland.

By leaving the Costa behind for a day or two you can get into the heart of Andalucia and discover the Spain you never knew!

Andalucia offers so much more than its gorgeous sandy beaches, magnificent golf courses and busy nightlife.

My wife, Claire, and I have been living in Montecorto, near Ronda, since 2004.

We fell in love with the Ronda area, which was recently voted in the top 25 most scenic towns in Spain. It is the most extraordinary location and with its world-famous gorge and bullring, it is no wonder it has become Andalucia’s third most visited town/city.

We launched the first cycling holiday business in the Serrania de Ronda in 2005 with four hybrid bikes and two bike racks for our car.

Today we have a fleet of 70 bikes including road, hybrid and e-bikes, two vans and a couple of townhouses which is the base for the Andalucian Cycling Experience.

Our unrivalled knowledge of the nearby Grazalema Natural Park and the Sierra de Nieves means we can tailor make the riding to suit your requirements but it also means we will stop at the best cafes for tapas or coffee and cake.

We love showing our clients this stunningly beautiful corner of Andalucia and, for us, the bike is by far the best way to experience the countryside, culture and cuisine.

However, your stay with us is not just about the bike we are also happy to recommend local places of interest to visit off the bike, our favourite local tapas bars/restaurants for your evening’s entertainment and the best Ronda wines to try!

We could show you the Pueblos Blancos (White Villages) that are synonymous with Andalucia and well worth a visit.

My favourites, in no particular order, are Setenil de la Bodegas, which is famous for its cave houses, Zahara de la Sierra which is perched on top of a hill and overlooked by a Moorish castle and Grazalema, which is surrounded on three sides by mountains.

But our own village of Montecorto is also a wonderful traditional village, which has a lovely feel to it.

Also well worth a visit is the Via Verde de la Sierra, an old railway line that has been restored for recreational purposes and no vehicles are allowed on the Via Verde.

It runs from Olvera to Puerto Serrano through 36 tunnels and over six viaducts making a perfect day out on the bike.

Whether you fancy a day trip out, a few days away or have time for a full week of riding we can organise a memorable trip for your whole family.

