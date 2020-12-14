THE Local council of Torrox has reignited plans to convert an old school house in the Colina del Sol district into a 40-room boutique hotel.

The historic site, located next to the Colina del Sol public school, formerly consisted of apartments of teachers who worked at the education centre, but it has remained derelict for years.

Plans to reform the buildings began 10 years ago, but were shelved due to changes in priorities after the change of governments.

However with efforts to reinvigorate the tourist industry in the area in the wake of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PP government of Torrox has given the project the go ahead.

Plans for the hotel include 40 rooms, split between the two buildings, with reforms to be sympathetic to the original style of the building.

The apartments have sat unused for nearly 15 years, and have had numerous issues with squatters and vandalism.

The new proposal will not only breathe life into what is slowly becoming an eyesore in the picturesque town, but also provide a much needed income into the area.

Currently the PP of Torrox has authorised a technical evaluation of the property in order to provide a list of requirements before the work can be tendered.

Mayor of Torrox, Oscar Media, says the project is still at ‘early stages’ but is confident that the project will be a success.

“Our clear objective is to promote a charming hotel in the old town, which will serve as a dynamic element to increase the tourist attraction of the Las Palvas area,” said Medina.