THE Three Kings’ parade in Mallorca has changed formats due to the coronavirus pandemic with a total ban on attendance.

Palma City Council announced their decision to keep the public away from the iconic parade which will be televised on IB3 instead.

Mayor Jose Hila said the route of the January 5 parade has been completely redesigned to ‘avoid areas where there are a congestion of people’.

It will also be kept strictly confidential and cordoned off at all times to prevent any member of the public getting close to the floats.

“Even if a clueless person wants to see the parade, they will not be able to and only be able to watch it on television at home,” said Hila.

He added that children would be disappointed, but that it would not be right to deceive them about the COVID-19 crisis.

“They must not see a parade full of people, but one that reflects our current reality.”

Hila explained that due to the change in format the budget for the parade has been reduced from €200,000 to €135,000.

The Council is however working to organise activities that will allow children to enjoy the festive period.

It comes weeks after Malaga City suspended its Three Kings’ parade.

In a press release the City Council said the parade is ‘a public act that would generate crowds that are incompatible with current regulations and with the recommendations of the health authorities.’

The popular Malaga lights and musical shows, a well-liked feature for years and performed three times a day, have also been cancelled.