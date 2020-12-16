WITH more than 220 paintings and a breathtaking bronze sculpture collection, the work of the Portuguese artist Pedro Cabrita Reis will go on show at the Malaga centre of Contemporary Art this winter.

Spanning across the artist’s 40 year career, the exhibition travels from the 1980s to present day.

As such, it’s a vast and varied collection that includes everything from painting and photography to installations made from found objects and materials.

The artist began his career studying painting at the Fine Art Faculty of the University of Lisbon in 1983.

Since then, Reis’ work has explored philosophical and poetic questions relating to space, memory and architecture to international success.

With each piece, the artist hopes to spark the viewer’s imagination and ‘take them to another dimension’.

Named Cabrita, the exhibition is akin to a cabinet of curiosities, which were popular from the 16th to 19th century.

Reis is inspired by neo-expressionism and the Italian Transavantgarde but in combination with his many mediums and innovative designs, his work is undeniably modern.

The exhibition will run from 15 December 2020 to 14 March 2021 on Calle Alemania, Malaga