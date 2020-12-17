A man has been arrested in the Madrid area over the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Benidorm area last summer.

Policia Nacional officers detained the man in Pozuelo de Alarcon after the girl’s mother filed a complaint.

The allegation revolves around her daughter being inappropriately touched last August at a cable ski facility in Benidorm.

The man was working as a supervisor at the site.

The mother said that her daughter was also coerced by the man who contacted her via her mobile phone.

He sent her sexually explicit material, some of which had apparently been recorded in Benidorm.

The worker has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse.

The Policia Nacional say that they are analysing the contents on his phone to see if there are other potential victims.

No further details have been released about the accused man.