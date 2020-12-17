ANDALUCIA has made phase two of its coronavirus de-escalation plan official after publishing the new measures in its official regional bulletin (BOJA) Thursday night.

The loosening of restrictions from 00:00 on Friday will allow for travel between provinces and see the curfew changed to 11pm to 6am (previously 10pm to 7am).

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants will be given an extra late service between 8pm and 10:30pm.

All bars and restaurants must continue to close at 6pm.

The measures are set to remain in place until January 10 but can be changed ‘at any moment’ if coronavirus gets ‘out of control’, the Junta warned.

However regional health minister Jesus Aguirre revealed today that ‘cafeterias’ would be permitted to remain open during the 6pm to 8pm shutdown period.

But confusion arose when Spanish media outlet Diario Sur reported that this also applied to bars ‘as long as they have coffee machines and a cafe licence.’

The new rule published in the BOJA tonight suggests that is not the case.

It reads: “Starting at 00:00 on December 18, 2020, establishments that carry out their activity under the tax codes 672, 674.6 and 676, intended exclusively for cafeterias, chocolaterias and ice cream parlours, including similar establishments in cinemas and theatres, may remain open…”

It clarifies further that permission to remain open only applies to establishments ‘associated with serving confectionery, cakes, pastries and baked goods.’

“Opening throughout the day is exclusively allowed for these types of establishments, without having to close from 6pm to 8pm, which is mandatory for catering and hospitality businesses (i.e. restaurants and bars),” it adds.

Those who are permitted to open between 6pm and 8pm must not serve customers alcohol during the two-hour window.

You can read the full update here.