NATIONAL POLICE officers on Saturday (December 19) were forced to intervene yet again to break up another illegal gathering at Valencia city’s Galileo Galilei college.

The force was called out in the early hours by the centre security staff, who reported the presence of groups of young people milling around the high school after midnight.

Officers were quick to respond, given the precedent back in September, when an illegal party was held on the terrace that broke all COVID-19 restrictions and safety regulations and which led to the infection of 145 people, plus the booking by police of 200 revellers and a large fine for the centre.

This time, however, the situation was found to be much less drastic and the police discovered that the resident students had only just arrived at the site and met in small groups in the hall to wave each other off before the Christmas holidays.

Officers dispersed the meeting and instructed all students to return to their rooms, but refrained from opening another administrative penalty process against the Galileo Galilei management or booking any of the participants.

Regional president Ximo Puig has announced that the Justice department is currently investigating the incident, and warned that ‘severe and immediate’ measures will be taken.

Puig insisted that new COVID-19 infections have shot up by more than 2,000 each day over the last week, sentencing: “The irresponsibility of a few cannot be allowed to tarnish the great level of responsibility exhibited by the majority of Valencian society.”

The authorities also insisted on prioritising personal restraint as opposed to enforcing economic penalties, with Valencia mayor Joan Ribo reminding those present that they will shortly return home for Christmas and could constitute a threat of infection to their relatives.