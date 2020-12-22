ANDALUCIA has detected 547 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The figure represents 27 more than yesterday and 69 more than Tuesday last week.

The numbers suggest the infection rate in the region is more or less remaining stable.

The incidence rate of the virus increased by almost one point, from 137.8 cases per 100,000 people to 138.7.

The ever-important figure is less than what it was seven days ago, when it stood at 139.7.

The region continues to have the lowest rate of the virus in mainland Spain, being beaten only by the Canary Islands and Ceuta.

Meanwhile, 33 people have died from coronavirus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s death toll is seven fewer than Monday’s and brings the total for the whole pandemic in the southernmost region to 4,909.

It comes as 5,244 Andalucians overcame the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number to pass the disease since the start of the pandemic in the region now stands at 252,430.

In hospitals, the number of hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients has fallen to 7%, down from 7.81% six days ago.

The number of beds taken up by the virus in intensive care units fell by half a percentage point over the same period, standing as of today at 20%.