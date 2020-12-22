SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET does not foresee rain over the Christmas period.

Malaga has welcomed the winter season with clear skies and it is expected that the next few days will see minimum temperatures rise to 12C.

AEMET also foresees clear skies and sunny weather over Christmas, with low possibility of rain.

Temperatures in Malaga will range between lows of 12C and highs of 20C.

A detailed forecast for Christmas is as follows:

Christmas Eve:

No rainfall is expected in Andalucia on this day and the wind will be light from a variable direction with temperatures above average, ranging between 12C and 20C

Christmas Day:

On Friday, the strong gusts of wind from the east will take centre stage in areas close to the Straits, along the coasts of Cadiz and Almeria.

These gusts will be stronger on Saturday.

The probability of rainfall remains low, with 25% chance in the province of Malaga.

Temperatures will range between minimum 12C and maximum 18C.