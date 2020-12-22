A PARTY in Marbella has broken a pandemic record after 125 people were fined for breaking coronavirus rules.

Policia Nacional raided a luxury villa in the upmarket area of Nueva Andalucia on Saturday night following a slew of complaints from neighbours.

Residents reported seeing ‘dozens’ of young people arriving to the property, despite current COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting groupings of more than six people.

Police said revellers answered the door at around 11:40pm without masks and were immediately informed that everyone present would be receiving a fine for infringing coronavirus laws.

Partygoers reportedly hid under beds and in wardrobes as officers rounded up everyone inside and swept the home for drugs.

Police found dozens of bottles of alcohol and cannisters of so-called laughing gas, a medical anaesthetic which revellers fill balloons with before inhaling for a high.

The 125 fines sets a new pandemic record for the most number of sanctions handed out during a single operation or raid, Policia Nacional said.

The rule-breakers were of ‘several different nationalities’, with one source telling the Olive Press there were Brits present.

They were fined for not adhering to social distancing and breaking the rule of six.

While fines start at €100, they increase exponentially when more than 100 people have been put at risk.

It means, the organiser of the party at least, is facing thousands of euros worth of fines.

However all have denied being behind the event but the owner of the villa is being investigated by the Policia Judicial of Marbella.

