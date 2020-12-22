A MARRIED couple have been arrested after forcing their restaurant staff to continue working despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed restaurant in the Axarquia has been closed down after claims the bosses, from Argentina, were forcing three of their staff to work even after showing severe signs of the virus.

The investigation began after one of the workers made a complaint to police about the abusive conditions he faced while working at the restaurant.

The worker described how himself and his partner, both 40 years old, plus a waiter, showed serious signs of having the COVID-19 virus back in September, but were told it was a cold and were given medication to treat the fever.

As their condition worsened, they carried out PCR tests which confirmed they had the disease.

Despite this, the man claimed that his bosses pressured him to work by using threats, even after one of the staff was admitted to hospital with symptoms.

Police investigated the restaurant owners and found that kitchen staff were also working under illegal conditions.

At no time were they provided with masks while they were forced to memorise false social security numbers in case of an inspection.

Police carried out an inspection of the establishment which led to the two owners, a married couple, being taken into custody for crimes against public health, false documentation and workers’ rights.

