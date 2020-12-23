COSTA BLANCA resorts like Benidorm and Torrevieja are in for a chilly Christmas, according to weather forecasters.

A cold Atlantic front will sweep over Spain with lower temperatures hitting the region in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) says that overnight values on the coast could fall to three degrees, and even lower inland with frosts predicted.

Inland thermometers may not climb much above nine degrees during the day, with an average 14 degrees high in coastal municipalities.

That’s well down on daytime values that in most recent years have reached at least 20 degrees.

Early Saturday morning coastal temperatures may drop to zero or lower.

The good news is that no rain is expected, but the temperature drop will be sharply felt as a stark contrast to the mild start to the week.

Forecasters suggest that a second cold front will hit Spain this Sunday(December 27) and worse may be to come for the New Year.

The Alicante University climatologist, Jorge Oleina, said: “Indications are that some intensely cold weather is expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with a chance of some snow on high points of the region.”

Despite the imminent grab for extra layers of clothing, Aemet’s long-range forecast is saying that the winter will be warmer than usual in Spain.

They predict that temperatures will average 0.7 degrees more than normal through to March.