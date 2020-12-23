THE British monster who allegedly stabbed an innocent 19-year-old to death on the Costa del Sol will finally face justice.

A month and five days after puncturing local lad Ulrich in the heart with a blade, the 21-year-old man believed to be behind the attack has been arrested.

According to Spanish police, the suspect has an extensive criminal history and is well known to cops at home, who described him as an ‘aggressive troublemaker’.

TRAGIC: Tributes poured in for Ulrich (Pictured) following his senseless murder

The suspect was caged on Tuesday near Leeds, Yorkshire, and will now face extradition to Spain to stand trial in Estepona or Malaga.

His arrest comes following a month-long joint operation between British and Spanish police, who were able to track the suspect down after finding his car in Estepona, not far from the scene of the crime.

The yet unnamed suspect had arranged for the white Mercedes, with British plates, to be shipped back to the UK immediately after the killing.

Police questioned the transport company and were able to get a name and surname for their prime suspect.

An international Arrest Warrant was then issued for the man, who authorities learned had already fled back to the UK.

CLUE: The white Mercedes which led police to their man (SOURCE: Policia Nacional)

But justice finally came this week when police pulled over the suspect on the A58 road, heading towards Leeds.

Police sources on the Costa del Sol previously told this paper that a 21-year-old Brit had been arrested in connection to the case.

Reportedly picked up at the end of November, it is not known if the arrested was the same man cuffed in the UK this week.

Senseless killing

The young victim lived in an apartment in the Las Acacias urbanistation with his parents and two brothers, aged 22 and just three.

He was senselessly murdered after the driver of the white Mercedes began arguing with him after almost hitting him with the vehicle.

The driver is believed to have pulled out a knife, stabbed him fatally in the heart and driven off.

The attack took place at around 2pm in front of other shoppers and passersby in the Diana park shopping complex.

Ulrich was on his way home after shopping at the supermarket.

The boy is thought to have told the killer to slow down, causing him to slam on the brakes and get out of the car.

Within seconds he was left lying in a pool of his own blood.

As the assailant sped off, a client from the nearby vets ran over to the victim to try and stop the bleeding, while locals, including the boy’s mother, rushed over with towels, but he had been killed almost instantly.

Tributes poured in from the local community, including his friends, who posted a photo from their soccer team and lit candles and laid flowers at the spot where he died.

Neighbours said he was well liked and that until the pandemic hit he had been working at a cinema.