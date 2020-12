A Ryanair flight from Bristol into Alicante-Elche airport had to go through emergency procedures last night(December 27).

Service FR8296 safely touched down at the airport shortly after 9.00pm.

The plane’s captain had warned airport authorities that there was an overheating problem with the brakes.

An emergency protocol was enacted with several fire vehicles scrambled to the runway.

Fire crews cooled the brake areas of the plane ahead of the passengers being allowed to disembark.