TORREVIEJA council is drawing up plans for Blue Zone parking zones in its city centre.

Federico Alarcon, the PP’s Councillor for Traffic and Safety, insisted that the move to charge for parking was necessary for general mobility around the coastal city.

He also claimed that the business and hospitality sector demanded more regulation to solve the problem of parking in the busy urban centre.

This is despite the underground car parks in the port area being underused.

GOING GREENER: Torrevieja

A period of online public consultation has just ended, with the next stage of admin and approvals to follow.

The mooted Masterplan for Torrevieja is to prioritise safe urban mobility via the use of electric vehicles, scooters and bicycles.

Currently sharing space with both pedestrians and traditional traffic is considered unsafe for all parties.

Restricting cars and traffic will also help the environment and raise the city’s kudos and green credentials.