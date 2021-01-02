CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the child was a girl, as was reported by other Spanish media outlets, the child was a boy and the article has been duly corrected

A 12-YEAR-old boy has died one week after catching COVID-19 in northern Spain.

The child, a lover of football, died in the early hours of New Years Day in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA).

The young boy, from Gijon, passed away after suffering with the symptoms of the disease ‘for several days’, reported Telecinco.

Sources close to the family told local media that they had no idea the boy was infected with coronavirus until he tested positive at the hospital.

He died from ‘multi-organ failure’ and ‘did not suffer from any previous pathology’, sources said.

An autopsy will now confirm the cause of death and whether or not it was attributable to coronavirus.

More to follow…