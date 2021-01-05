BAT SHELTER boxes have been installed in Rojales, the town with the highest density of Brits on Costa Blanca.

The purpose is to ensure that the bats stay local long enough to consume the huge number of mosquitoes eaten every day – averaging 1000 each!

INSTALLED: One of the 30 bat boxes

Rojales Councillor for Natural Heritage, Inmaculada Chazarra, said the 30 boxes have been placed around the municipality in various spots to provide shelter to the different species that exist in the Vega Baja area.

She said that the installations would be ongoing to promote the health and monitoring of other birds, as well as bats.

It was highlighted as well as mosquitoes, bats consume moths and other insects, many of which are considered agricultural pests during the larval stage.

In turn, bats contribute to improved crop yields and human health, the councillor noted.

Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (Anse) installed the wooden shelter boxes in and around various places near the River Segura.

Over the coming months, chiroptera (bat) experts will monitor the boxes to measure the project’s success.