TWO elderly people became the latest COVID-19 victims last night as active cases soared past the 1,000 mark.

The deaths come as the RGP started fining people for breaking the lockdown this week, with at least three Fixed Penalty Notices handed out already.

There are now 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar, with 30 people in hospital, eight of them at the Critical Care Unit.

The first casualty was a Mount Alvernia resident of 90 to 95-years-old who died with COVID-19 but more directly from other causes.

The second was a man of 80 to 85-years-old who died ‘as a direct result’ of the virus, the Gibraltar Government confirmed.

He had other underlying conditions that made him more likely to be affected and died of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

“This morning’s extremely sad news brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to ten,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“My deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the deceased.”

Elderly outbreak

The Mount Alvernia major outbreak is currently being controlled by the isolation of 39 cases there.

Contact ‘bubbles’ have been created with the help of 30 beds being added at Mount Alvernia and 24 at Bellavista.

Similar measures are being taken at the Jewish Home where four cases were reported and the John Mackintosh Home that has five more.

Elderly Residential Services (ERS) has reported that most of the cases are asymptomatic.

Along with PCR screening, antibody tests are now being carried out on every shift on elderly residents and workers.

“The safety and well-being of our residents at ERS homes remains our top priority,” said Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento.

“We will continue to use all the resources available to protect them and keep them safe.”

As a result of the social lockdown, the Gibraltar lottery has been postponed until further notice.

All tickets including for the New Year Draw will hold their value until the lockdown is lifted.