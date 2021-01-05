RESEARCHERS from a Spanish University have unearthed a previously unknown piece of original work from famous Renaissance painter known as El Greco.

The modest piece depicts Jesus Christ holding a wooden cross wearing a crown of thorns and gazing into the sky.

The discovery was made after the death of a private collector.

As his workshop was being cleared and organised, the painting was discovered rolled up in storage and covered in dust.

Curious of the piece’s origin, it was taken to the Center d’Art d’Època Moderna (CAEM) at the University of Lleida in Spain for critical analysis.

Head of the authentication team, Ximo Company and the recently deceased Carmen Garrido spent two years meticulously studying the painting.

During the studies, experts compared the brush work and style of the painting with other confirmed El Greco paintings, as well as dating the canvas and oils used in the painting of the piece.

“It has been more than two years of exciting work, studies and analysis,” said Ximo to Spanish news outlet El Pais.

“For us, to confirm this is an original piece is fantastic, and a great tribute to Garrido.”

Carmen Garrido was the founder and director of the Prado Museum’s Technical Documentation Cabinet, and passed away earlier this month at the age of 73.

According to the study, CAEM believes the piece was created by El Greco himself, rather than any of his students or workshops due to the style and quality of the painting.

It is also understood that it may have served as an example for other works due to its small size.

Domenikos Theotokopoulos, known by the Spanish as ‘El Greco’ was a sculptor, architect and painter that played an important part in the Spanish cultural renaissance in the 16th and 17th century.

He lived and worked in the town of Toledo from 1577 until his death in 1614 at the age of 72.