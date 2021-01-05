EVA Herzigova proved testing positive for COVID-19 won’t slow her down as she shared a picture of herself the cover of ELLE Spain’s January issue.

The supermodel, 47, looked the picture of health in a series of shots unveiled just two weeks after she revealed she had contracted coronavirus.

Showing off her modelling prowess, the Czech glamazon put on a stylish display as she slipped into a white puffer coat and matching skirt from Italian designer Fendi in an exclusive shoot from last year.

The front cover, in which Eva rocked glowy cheeks and a megawatt smile, was a stark change from previous posts shared by the model where she detailed her journey with the virus.

The mum-of-three first announced to fans that she had fallen ill in the run up to Christmas with a post on December 18.

Sharing a selfie from bed, Eva told her followers that she was suffering from ‘crazy shivers and physical fatigue’.

Detailing her symptoms, Eva wrote in the caption: “3days into it…it all started with crazy shivers and physical fatigue.

“Just resting as much as I can as new symptoms appear with each day. Grateful for my body fighting strong.

“I realise how super helpful it is to have prepared meals brought to your home as even cooking becomes a challenge.”

In another makeup free snap, posted in the new year, Eva shared that she was ‘getting stronger every day’.

She said: “It has been quite an ending to an already challenging year. We were in it all together all five of us. Which made it easier having each other and hard at the same time keeping up with the boys, who have been almost asymptomatic on a contrary to us. This is for my love who has kept it together making me laugh when most needed. We were a team and we are stepping into 2021 together stronger then ever.”