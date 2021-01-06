A FORMER teacher who had breathing problems is the 11th person to die of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

Active cases continued their increase, with 1,125 cases reported today in the British territory.

The outbreak among the elderly also rose to 63, nearly 50% more than what was recorded yesterday.

There are now eight patients in the Critical Care Unit, with another 22 in the COVID-19 ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The latest COVID-19 casualty was between 75 to 80-years-old and died from COVID-19 pneumonia as he already had an underlying respiratory condition.

“I’m deeply saddened to confirm a further death from COVID-19,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I knew the deceased well as he was a much loved and appreciated teacher.

“Given his profession, his death will be felt across the many generations who he taught and influenced so positively.

“My sincere condolences go to his family and friends.”

No exams

Schools are also bracing themselves for another school year without GSCE and A-level examinations in Gibraltar.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that ‘alternative arrangements’ would be put in place while announcing a national lockdown in the UK on January 4.

Despite this, students will continue to follow the curriculum until education watchdog Ofqual and the examination bodies clear up the situation.

The move affects students at Bayside and Westside schools as well as the Gibraltar College.

“Please, do your part to help us stop the spread,” said Picardo as cases continued to grow like wildfire.

“Stay at home and if you need urgent medical advice or if you develop symptoms, please call 111.”