THE Government of the Balearic Islands has stepped up their fight against coronavirus in Ibiza and Mallorca by introducing further restrictions.

From this Wednesday, social gatherings between non-cohabiting persons will be prohibited on the two islands.

This means that islanders will not be able to meet up with anyone that they do not live with in public or at home.

There will however be five exceptions under this measure:

Work and education activities will continue as normal. Someone who lives alone can meet with another person who also lives alone. Children whose parents are separated can move between parental homes. Couples can meet if they do not live together. Those that need to accompany an elderly or disabled person.

It comes as Ibiza was upgraded to Level 4 of the coronavirus tier system yesterday after registering over 100 cases in 24-hours.

Under this level, all bars and restaurants will be forced to close and the curfew will be maintained at 10pm for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Balearic government has ordered the closure of all ‘non-essential services’ in Mallorca due to a surge in infections.

From this Tuesday, only essential services will be available to the public, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Unessential services, including bars, restaurants, spas, gyms and shopping centres will be closed.

This weekend, the Balearics recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health revealed that on Saturday, the region registered 707 new cases – a record for the region.