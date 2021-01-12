Who knew the length Brits expats would go for their imports?

After border guards in the Netherlands confiscated ham sandwiches and food items from UK lorry drivers, it’s no wonder tongue are wagging over how the new Brexit rules might leave a bad taste in all our mouths over the coming months.

The fallout from Brexit has whipped foodies up into quite the frenzy – particularly expats who cross over to Gibraltar to grab their favourite treats.

Morrisons in Gibraltar is a favourite among the expat community

While we Brits may not quite have sold our cuisine to the rest of the globe (toad in hole anyone? Spotted Dick? Haggis?) we’re a proud bunch and we deserve at least a slither of respect.

To split hairs – and no one likes hair near food- over something as small as the onion puree in some sauce is bound to leave even the most composed Brit spitting mad.

We all knew Brexit would be about as enjoyable as food poisoning brought on by a couple of dodgy gambas – but at least that particular malaise tends to only last 24 hours. We could face a lifetime of this nonsense.

From farmers to processors, distributors, importers and retailers to the humble foodie on the hoof, these new rules are aging faster than milk in the Costa del Sol sun.

The British Retail Consortium warned years ago that the first people to be hit by the consequences of Brexit will be food shoppers. And they were right and confiscated cuisine is likely only the start of this nightmare.

Whatever side of the argument – or border you are on – there are no winners when it comes to rationing food. Like with all squabbles so small and silly, we’re all inevitably left with egg on our face.