SEVEN municipalities in Malaga will soon have to close all non-essential businesses after registering a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

They will join the 14 others which had already met the threshold when the tougher coronavirus measures were announced at the weekend.

The seven newly affected municipalities are: Farajan, Moclinejo, Alora, Cañete la Real, Alcaucin, Velez-Malaga and Alfarnate.

Once it is published in the State Gazette of Andalucia (BOJA), all seven will order bars, restaurants and any non-essential trade to cease activity.

The municipalities already under the harshest of restrictions in Malaga province are: Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurin el Grande and Algatocin.

They must all also keep their outer borders closed, as must any other zone with an incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people or above.