A YOUNG German expat has been found dead following a week-long search on the Costa del Sol.

The body of Stefan Zablotny, 32, was found on Sunday in a rural area of Rincon de la Victoria.

Zablotny’s partner had sounded the alarm last Monday after returning home from work to an empty house.

TRAGIC: Stefan’s body was found on Sunday

The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation but sources say the working theory is that the man’s death was a suicide.

The SOS association for missing people revealed he had been found in an announcement last night, but did not give further details.

Reports say the young man had been living for just one-and-a-half months with his partner.