OVER 5,000 people in the region will get their second and final vaccination jab this week in the region’s ongoing battle against Coronavirus.

The Department Health started the second phase of administrations yesterday, Sunday January 17, the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents and staff of the Verge del Miracle Residence in Rafelbunyol were among the first recipients.

According to nurse Cristina Palacios, all the residents were “excited”, with those having had their jab on December 27 eager to receive the second.

Pfizer forecasts that those getting the second jab will be immune from COVID-19 in 10 days.

A further 17,550 vaccines will be administered today, Monday January 18.

By next Monday, January On Monday 25, over 30,000 doses will have been received.

Across the Valencian community, almost 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered.

Staff and those living in residential homes make up 92% of all those received so far.

By provinces, 11,653 have been administered in Castellón, 32,472 in Alicante and 42,802 in Valencia.