MUCH of Costa Blanca’s culture will now be accessible to stay-at-home citizens, thanks to virtual tours.

Mar Ezcurra, Orihuela’s Councillor for Culture (pictured below), announced that three municipal museums can now be accessed online at www.culturaorihuela.com

“We intend to increase the culture on offer to all citizens and bring our museums and cultural heritage closer to the public, wherever they are,” she explained.

The trio of sites are the Miguel Hernández House Museum, the Museum of the Wall and the Municipal Museum of Bethlehem.

These virtual visits will allow people a Covid-safe visit without having to leave home.

The Department of Culture is already looking to expand the virtual tours to other museums and the Teatro Circo Atanasio Díe.

Ezcurra has also announced a special online event on Sunday January 24, the anniversary of the publication of Miguel Hernández’s collection of poems “El rayo que no cesa”.

Live from the Miguel House Museum, a guided tour via www.facebook.com/oricultura/ will show all the details of the house where the poet lived.