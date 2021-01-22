A HOMELESS woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly trying to set her boyfriend on fire in Mallorca.

The woman, aged 49, was taken into custody yesterday night.

According to investigators, the victim had been sleeping in the former Palma prison building which is now a derelict site.

While the man slept in one of the watchtowers, his girlfriend set fire to his blanket, with the flames rapidly spreading to his clothes.

Thankfully, the man’s friend, who was also asleep next to him at the time, woke up and was able to put the fire out.

Hearing the commotion, a local alerted the emergency services with firefighters and Policia Local arriving to the scene a short time later.

The man suffered burns to his body and was taken to hospital.

It comes months after a homeless man was arrested for starting a fire at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport.

On November 6, plumes of thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the airport’s car park.

Responding firefighters quickly doused the flames, however four parked cars were completely destroyed in the blaze.

The parking facility also suffered considerable damage.