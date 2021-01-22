98 people died due to COVID-19 within a 24-hour period in the Valencian Community according to health ministry figures released last night(January 21).

That equals the highest daily figure in the pandemic which was recorded on Tuesday.

8,453 new infections were reported which is a substantial pull-back from Wednesday’s pandemic-high figure of 9,810 infections.

Hospitalisations are at a record number of 4,143, compared to 4,057 on Wednesday.

2,139 (up by 36) patients are in Valencia Province hospitals; 1,637(up by 37) in Alicante Province; and 367(up by 13) in Castellon Province facilities.

552 people are receiving intensive care up by 12 from Wednesday.

79 new outbreaks have been reported, a rise of eight over a day, of which 63 are in Valencia Province.