IN the latest blow for Boris’s Johnson, a study has revealed that just 42% of Brits trust the Prime Minister to lead the country successfully post Brexit.

According to data from Piplsay, less than half of Britons have confirmed that they distrust the PM – and 29% believe that leaving the EU has ruined Johnson’s chances of reelection.

Additionally, it looks like as Brexit has left Brits with more questions than answers as half of Britons admitted they were only ‘somewhat aware’ of the details of the deal struck last month.

Meanwhile 18% of the 6,000 UK residents quizzed admitted they were ‘not aware at all’ of the deal.

Only third of Brits said they thought the country will fare better outside of the EU and 27% of Britons revealed they are unhappy about the Brexit trade agreements.

Travel was the next biggest bugbear for Brits – with 18% slamming the restrictions on free movement.

It comes after the UK government introduced a travel ban on November 5, which rendered international travel and overnight stays in Britain illegal.

Although the ban is set to be lifted next month, Spain’s Prime Minister has warned that international tourists won’t be allowed to travel to Spain until ‘the end of summer’.

While holiday travel abroad remains a risk for many, people in the UK have instead considered packing up their lives to become expats.

Since the UK lockdown began, there has been a 30% rise in Brits considering a move to Europe and Spain is at the top of their wish list.