A MAN has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Mallorca.

The alleged pervert, aged 43, was taken into custody on Saturday evening after commuters at Palma’s Intermodal Station called the police to report the man’s actions.

Investigators say the underage girl was pinned to a wall by the man in the station and had her breasts repeatedly groped.

Thankfully, locals came to the teenager’s aid and restrained the man until police arrived at the scene.

Officers say the man showed ‘a hostile and aggressive attitude’ when being questioned and threw a barrage of insults at them.

He also ignored their repeated instructions to put on his face mask correctly.

He has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

It comes months after a known pervert was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on a train in Mallorca.

The victim, 18, was targeted by the detainee, 23, as she travelling to Palma from Binasselm.

According to Guardia Civil, the man sat down next to her and ran his fingers over her crotch area.

When the young woman asked him to stop and got up from her seat, he slapped her bum and followed her down the carriage.

After reviewing CCTV footage, investigators viewed the man stalking possible victims before spotting the victim and following her onto the train.

The man was also known to police in both Mallorca and Ibiza for sexually assaulting women.